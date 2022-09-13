COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on Kings Mountain Court earlier this month.

According to officials with the Columbus Police Department, Jamez X Starr, age 21, has been arrested and charged in the killing of 22-year-old Jaelon Langley on Sept. 3, 2022.

Langley was shot multiple times in the 1200 block of Kings Mountain Court and then later pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital at 7:00 p.m.

Police said Starr was arrested on Sept. 12, 2022. He has been charged with Murder, Aggravated assault, and two counts of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.

Starr is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Sept. 15, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

Anyone with information about this case should call Sergeant Thomas Hill at (706) 225-4345 or email at thill@columbusga.org. The Columbus Police Department Homicide Unit can be reached at (706) 225-3161.