COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One of the two suspects arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that injured nine juveniles made his first appearance in Recorders Court Tuesday morning.

Friday, Feb. 17, nine juveniles were injured in a shooting outside of the Warm Springs Road Shell Gas Station. The youngest victim, a 5-year-old boy, will permanently lose his eye.

One week later two suspects were arrested, D’Angelo Robinson, Sr., 35, and an unnamed 15-year-old male.

Robinson made his first appearance Tuesday, Feb. 28 in front of Recorder’s Court Chief Judge David Ranieri. He entered not guilty pleas to eight charges of aggravated assault.

Officials say Robinson was not charged with nine counts of aggravated assault because the ninth victim was the 15-year-old arrested in connection with the shooting.

Public Defender Sheneka Terry represented Robinson and requested the court set bond. District Attorney Stacey Jackson argued saying Robinson poses a threat to society due to the nature of the alleged crimes.

Judge Ranieri ordered the case be bound over to Superior Court without bond.

The unnamed youth is set to appear in Muscogee County Juvenile Court later today, which under Georgia law is closed to the public. Currently he is being held at the Regional Youth Detention Center.

