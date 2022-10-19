HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect who allegedly shot at people during a road rage incident in Hoover, including injuring a police officer, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder.

On Tuesday, the Hoover Police Department addressed the shooting, confirming that Evan Rashad Lucas was charged with three counts of attempted murder.

On Sunday, officers were alerted about an alleged incident where a driver was experiencing road rage along I-459 and was waving a gun. Police later located the suspect at The Hills apartment complex in Hoover, where the suspect allegedly opened fire, injuring an officer in the process.

Lucas later surrendered to police and was taken into custody. Lucas, who was injured in the standoff with police, is currently being treated at a hospital, but will be taken to the Birmingham Jail on $1.5 million bond once he is discharged.

The officer, a six-year veteran of the HPD whose name has not been released, was subsequently taken to the hospital and has since been released.