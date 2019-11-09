Suspect in Aniah Blanchard’s disappearance in Lee County Sheriff’s custody

LEE COUNTY, Al (WRBL) – The suspect believed to be in connection with Aniah Blanchard’s disappearance is now in Lee County Sheriff’s custody.

According to a person working at the Lee County Detention Center Ibraheem Yazeed was booked at 7:40 p.m. Friday evening.

Yazeed arrived in an unmarked car around 7:15 p.m. When he got out he was shackled and in handcuffs.

Yazeed is the man police believe is responsible for the abduction and disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.

Yazeed was booked into Escambia County Jail at around 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

As of now, he will be facing kidnapping charges.

