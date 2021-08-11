Suspect in custody after police chase starts in Macon County, ends after police standoff

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A suspect is in custody after a police chase on Interstate 85 lead to a crash and standoff with officers.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division were involved in a vehicle pursuit Tuesday night in Macon County and ended in Montgomery on Interstate 85, near exit 6.

“Troopers attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding in which the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit came to an end once the driver crashed, and the vehicle became disabled,” said Corporal Jeremy J. Burkett.

Investigators say the driver then barricaded themselves inside the vehicle. The driver was eventually taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing. ALEA has not released further details.