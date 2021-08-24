Suspect in custody after shooting, followed by Opelika police stand-off

Update 8/24/2021 8:15a.m.: At approximately 1:36 a.m. the Opelika Police Department received call of shots fired in the 2200 Block of Star Street. Upon arrival, officers located a suspect barricaded in a shed on the property.

During this time, officers were dispatched to Wataburger, located at 2501 Gateway Drive, in reference of a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. After investigation, it was determined that an altercation occurred in the 2200 Block of Star Street where the victim was shot. The victim was transported to East Alabama Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Member of the Lee County SWAT Team were deployed to the location and were able to safely take the suspect, 52-year-old Charles Mitchell Wesson of Opelika into custody. Wesson was arrested and charged with first degree assault.

The case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police. Please contact the Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8668 with any information. You may wish to remain anonymous.

Update 8/24/2021 7:45a.m. : This scene no longer active and is now clear. Wallace Avenue is now accessible.

Opelika, Ala. (WRBL) – A suspect is in custody after investigators say he shot his sister’s boyfriend, then barricaded himself inside a shed during a police standoff.

Opelika police chief Shane Hayley tells news three the suspected shooter was taken safely into custody around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday morning along Wallace Avenue.

The shooting victim is expected to recover.

Chief Healey says police will release additional information later on Tuesday morning, including the suspect’s name and charges.