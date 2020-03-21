Suspect in custody, man dead after Saturday stabbing in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A suspect is in custody, a man is dead and a homicide investigation is underway in Lee County after a deadly Saturday afternoon stabbing.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says Saturday around 2:00 PM an altercation between two men along Lee Road 621 lead to the stabbing death of 30-year-old Joel Pouncey of Cusseta. Pouncey was taken to East Alabama Medical Center where he was pronounced dead from his wounds.

Sheriff Jones confirms a suspect, 27-year-old Taylor Rhea Sanders of Opelika is in custody. Sheriff Jones anticipates charges will be filed against Sanders in the stabbing death.

The investigation is ongoing. WRBL will update as we can.

