Suspect in El Paso Walmart shooting charged with Capital Murder

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As El Paso wakes up Sunday morning, a new reality will begin to set in. Twenty neighbors are dead. Another 26 have been injured following the deadly shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart that began around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The shooter is being identified as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius of Allen, Texas. According to records, he just turned 21 a week before the shooting, on July 27.

“We are treating this as a domestic terrorism case,” U.S. District Attorney John Bash said Sunday afternoon.

El Paso jail records reflect a single Capital Murder charge for Patrick Crusius. He is being held without bond. Enhanced charges are possible and likely, according to FBI Special Agent in Charge Emerson Bowie.

El Paso District Attorney Jaime Esparza says the State will seek the death penalty against Crusius.

According to affiliate KXAS in Dallas, Crusius was a 2017 graduate of Plano Senior High and was enrolled in Collin College beginning in 2017 through Spring 2019.

The college released a statement Saturday, saying they are cooperating fully with federal investigators. “Collin College is prepared to cooperate fully with state and federal authorities in their investigation of this senseless tragedy. We join the governor and all Texans in expressing our heartfelt concern for the victims of the shooting and their loved ones.”

EPPD Chief Greg Allen confirmed that the suspect left behind what is believed to be a manifesto in which he allegedly cites “the Hispanic invasion of Texas” as his reasoning behind Saturday’s mass shooting. While Allen confirmed the existence and knowledge of the manifesto, he also cautioned that investigators are working all avenues to ensure their investigation is accurate.