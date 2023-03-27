COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— The 23-year-old woman charged with murder in a deadly hit-and-run earlier this month appeared in front of a Recorder’s Court judge Monday afternoon.

Ashly Lewis is charged with murder and aggravated assault in connection with the death of Robert Carter, 34, on March 9, 2023.

Police say Carter was struck by a car they believe to be driven by Lewis on an exit ramp off I-185 in Columbus.

A police investigation revealed that Carter was struck intentionally, which led to Lewis’ arrest on March 14, 2023.

During Monday’s hearing, Lewis entered a not guilty plea.

One of the investigating police officers testified that surveillance footage places her in the vehicle that was caught on camera striking Carter.

Additionally, the clothes she wore when getting in and out of the vehicle before and after the incident were recovered from her home.

Chief Recorder’s Court Judge David Ranieri bound the case over to Superior Court. Lewis was ordered held without bond on both charges.

