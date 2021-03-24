Suspect in Georgia stalking, intimidation shot in Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A 41-year-old Georgia man wanted on intimidation and stalking charges was shot and killed by two deputy U.S. Marshals when he pointed a handgun at officers after pursuit in southern Montana.

Authorities identified the man as Christopher Eric Cook and said he had an arrest warrant pending in Heard County, Georgia.

Officers tried to stop Cook’s pickup truck Tuesday morning near Laurel but but he continued driving even after his vehicle was damaged.

Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Timothy Hornung said the pursuit ended near Columbus, Montana with the man getting out of the truck, pointing a gun at officers and ignoring orders to drop the weapon.