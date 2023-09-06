RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Russell County investigators say the man who brutally stabbed the woman carrying his unborn child, killing her and the baby, should be extradited to Alabama from Columbus, Georgia on Wednesday.

With flowing hair and big eyes 37-year-old Treasure Hennessey was beautiful. Investigators say she was also troubled by her own demons and reported incidents of domestic abuse. Hennessey was dating Bradley Stokes, who’d been out of prison for just a few months after serving 14 years for manslaughter and gun charges in his girlfriend’s death. Soon, investigators say Hennessey became pregnant and was hiding from Stokes after reporting his alleged abusive behavior twice to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. However, Sheriff Heath Taylor says under Alabama law since deputies weren’t called to the scene when the incidents happened they couldn’t arrest Stokes until Hennessey signed warrants.

“I think the evidence will show she was gonna go and sign warrants and I think he knew that too, and I think that was the main motive. He potentially knew he was going back to prison,” said Sheriff Taylor.

Investigators say Hennessy was seven weeks pregnant and had been hiding from Stokes at the Fort Mitchell Fire Department annex, where she was living.

“The fire chief at Fort Mitchell is a relative of hers (Hennessey) and I think he was trying to give her a safe place to stay,” said Sheriff Taylor.

Stokes was looking for Hennessey, even posting on social media saying Hennessey had broken his heart and he was hoping their relationship would work out. He shared pictures of the two of them, the baby’s sonogram, and what the baby may look like when it grew older. A few days after the posts, investigators say evidence will show Stokes found Hennesey Friday night, September 1st, stabbing her and her unborn inside the annex. Stokes is charged with Capital Murder.

“It does appear it was a fit of rage based on the number of wounds,” said Sheriff Taylor.

A knife was recovered at the scene, police are still searching for the clothes Stokes wore at the time of the alleged murders, and a second cell phone belonging to Hennessey.

75% of domestic violence homicides happen when victims try to leave their abuser or after it’s ended. Victim-blaming disguised as advice like “just get out” ignores why women stay: finances, children, and isolation.

“They are mentally beaten down, and they are made to feel like they can’t survive without the male,” said Sheriff Taylor.

In the U.S., three women are murdered by their partners every day. May we remember the faces and names behind the statistics.

Get Help: The Family Violence Prevention and Services Act (FVPSA) provides funding for the ongoing operation of a 24-hour, national, toll-free telephone hotline. 1−800−799−SAFE(7233) or TTY 1−800−787−3224 or (206) 518-9361 (Video Phone Only for Deaf Callers). The Hotline provides service referrals to agencies in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Hotline is an immediate link to lifesaving help for victims. It provides information and assistance to adult and youth victims of family violence, domestic violence, or dating violence, family and household members, and other persons such as domestic violence advocates, government officials, law enforcement agencies, and the general public.