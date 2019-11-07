Suspect pleads not guilty to armed robbery at SunTrust Bank

The man who allegedly robbed a SunTrust Bank Tuesday afternoon had his appearance in Recorder’s Court. 26-year-old Dontrell Scott pled not guilty to the incident.



According to detective Damien Jones with the Robbery and Assault Unit police responded to the SunTrust on the corner of First Avenue and 13th Street around 3:45 p.m. He says Scott entered the bank with a camouflage bag and Powerade bottle in hand.



A bank teller told detectives Scott mentioned he had a gun and to give him the cash. FBI agents took photos and videos at the scene sending information to the media.

Within 5 minutes a tip was made identifying Scott. Scott was later arrested in Phenix City at a car lot. Police found a hotel key and Methamphetamine in his pocket.



Official made a search warrant at that hotel where they found the camouflage bag. No bond is set and the case is bond over to Superior Court.

The judge has issued a mental evaluation for Scott.