Suspect says he shot Kentucky teenagers for trying to steal his backpack

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach man accused of shooting two 14-year-olds told police he did it because they grabbed at his backpack.

In response, 37-year-old Christopher Lawrence Cox, pulled the backpack away from the victim, unzipped it, pulled a Colt .45 1911 handgun from the bag, cocked it and “unloaded,” investigators wrote in an arrest affidavit.

The incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on the sandy portion of Panama City Beach behind the Shores of Panama on Thomas Drive.

One of the boys was killed. The other was shot in the foot and the arm. He described Cox to police and they arrested him near the shooting. Investigators wrote that Cox has blood on his pants when he was arrested.

During an interview with police, Cox said he did not have a concealed weapons permit and that if the victims stole his bag he would have lost his gun, “which he stated he was not willing to do.”

Investigators also wrote that Cox acted, “in a moment of rage.”

Cox is charged with murder and attempted murder.