Suspect wanted after teen shot during fight inside Auburn restaurant

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police are searching for a suspect wanted for shooting a teenager during a fight at the Cook Out restaurant Friday night near the Auburn mall.

“On January 3, 2020, at about 10:26 PM, Auburn officers responded to a shots fired call at a business located in the 1600 Block of Opelika Road. Officers arrived on scene and determined a physical altercation had occurred and an unknown male brandished a handgun and fired it within the business,” said Captain Joe Stewart.

Police say a 17-year-old from Auburn, Alabama was transported from the scene by a personal vehicle to the emergency room located at the East Alabama Medical Center, for an injury related to the incident.

“The 17-year-old was treated and released by EAMC ER personnel for a non-life-threatening injury. There have been no other injuries reported at the time to APD,” said Captain Stewart.

Police are attempting to identify and locate the suspect. News 3 is working to figure out what the fight was about.

“He is described as a black male, between 5’-5” & 5- 6” tall, weighing approximately 150-160 lbs., late teens, wearing a white or grey hoodie and jeans with a black athletic shorts beneath,” said Stewart.

This case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division.

Anyone with info on the case is asked to call the Detective Section at 334-501-3140 or leave a message on the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.