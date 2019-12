AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Wednesday night Auburn Police and Fire responded to the scene of a crash involving three vehicles along Moores Mill and Ogletree Road.

Police say minor injuries were reported.

Auburn police tell New 3 the crash was the result of a chase involving an alleged stolen vehicle. After the crash the suspect took off running but was apprehended a short time later.

News 3 will update you with a name and possible charges when we can.