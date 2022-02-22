Suspected lightning strike sparks grass fire at Alabama’s Fort Mitchell National Cemetery 

FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WRBL) – A suspected lightning strike sparked a grass fire around a section of graves at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery.

Officials tell News 3 investigators were on scene Tuesday morning after a worker discovered the grass had been burned, and some of the headstones had been scorched. Investigators believe a lightning strike started the fire. They are working quickly to clean up the area and the grave markers. Officials say the grass should grow back greener than before. The cemetery is in the process of getting a statement together to share with families.

According to their website, Fort Mitchell National Cemetery is one of 130 United States National Cemeteries adjacent to Fort Mitchell Park. The 280-acre site has interred approximately 5,000 individuals since opening in 1987. It serves as a national cemetery in Federal Region IV for veterans in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, and Mississippi.

The cemetery is located at 553 Highway 165.