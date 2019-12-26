Suspected murderer arrested days after fatal stabbing outside Nashville bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 23-year-old man suspected of fatally stabbing two young men outside of a Midtown bar over the weekend has been captured.

Metro police said Michael Mosley surrendered from a vacant home on Petway Road in Cheatham County Wednesday afternoon after it was surrounded by law enforcement. He was there alone, officers revealed.

BREAKING: Accused double murderer Michael D. Mosley just arrested in Cheatham County. Mosley will be booked later today on 2 counts of criminal homicide and 1 count of attempted criminal homicide for Saturday morning’s stabbing of 3 men, 2 fatally. pic.twitter.com/XxLjtaooPO — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 25, 2019

Mosley had been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s “Most Wanted” list early Tuesday morning. He was wanted on two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide in connection with a deadly stabbing outside the Dogwood Nashville on Division Street.

According to Metro police, Mosley stabbed three people outside of the bar around 3 a.m. Saturday. Two of the victims, Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni, III, 21, did not survive their injuries. A third man, A.J. Bethurum, suffered wounds to his arm and eye, but was expected to recover.

Police explained the incident began when Mosley made “an unwanted advancement” toward a female friend of the victims inside the bar. The three victims reportedly intervened to help the woman and were later stabbed outside.

At the time of the fatal stabbing, investigators said Mosley was free on a $5,000 bond after attacking a 37-year-old woman at the Walmart on Charlotte Pike in December 2018.

Mosley, who has an extensive criminal history in Nashville and Cheatham County, will be lodged in the Metro jail on two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide.