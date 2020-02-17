Suspected shooter turns gun on himself after killing 73-year-old man in Notasulga

NOTASULGA, Ala. (WRBL) – We now know the names of two men killed in what appears to be a murder/suicide following a deadly domestic clash over the weekend.

Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley confirms 73-year old David Redding was shot and killed Sunday afternoon. Bentley says 29-year-old Stephen Alexander died from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators believe Redding was shot and killed by Alexander, who was in a relationship with Redding’s daughter. The shooting happened Sunday afternoon when the two men got into a fight at a home along Highway 14 and Trammell Mill Road.

Investigators believe a neighbor, who tried to break up the fight, was also shot by Alexander. The neighbor is expected to recover.

Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson says after the shooting Alexander drove away from the scene, where he later pulled over and is suspected of turning the gun on himself, ending his life.

Redding’s family describes him as a loving husband, father, brother, and uncle.

News 3 will share new details as we can.

