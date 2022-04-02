OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A multi-agency operation led to an early Saturday morning raid at home in Opelika.

Details are still surfacing, but Opelika police confirmed on Saturday, April 2, at approximately 12:30 AM, Opelika Police, Auburn Police, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County SWAT, the Lee County District Attorney’s Office, and Aviation Unit of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), executed a search warrant on a residence on Morgan Avenue, off of South Long Street.

During the search, officers seized narcotics, firearms, gambling devices, and money. Several suspects were arrested, and more information will be released early next week.

The Opelika Police Department would like to thank all of the agencies involved for their assistance in safely executing these warrants.

News 3 will keep you updated as additional details are shared.