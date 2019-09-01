Suspects use vehicle to smash into Opelika gun store, steal weapons

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police are investigating a weekend smash and grab at a local gun store, where the suspect(s) used a vehicle to ram into the building.
The Firing Pin Shooting Sports is located along 2195 1st Avenue in Opelika. News 3 has reached out to investigators for more information, including a time of the break-in, how many guns were stolen and if they have surveillance video of the suspect or suspects.
“Due to an unfortunate circumstance, we will be closed until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience,” read a post on the Firing Pin’s FB page.
The business shared pictures of the extensive damage to the store, including a picture of the vehicle in the business and the smashed display cases.
The Opelika gun store is also a popular shooting range and training facility.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665.
