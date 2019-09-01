Suspects use vehicle to smash into Opelika gun store, steal weapons

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police are investigating a weekend smash and grab at a local gun store, where the suspect(s) used a vehicle to ram into the building.

Photo Credit: Firing Pin Facebook Page

The Firing Pin Shooting Sports is located along 2195 1st Avenue in Opelika. News 3 has reached out to investigators for more information, including a time of the break-in, how many guns were stolen and if they have surveillance video of the suspect or suspects.

Photo Credit: Firing Pin Facebook Page

“Due to an unfortunate circumstance, we will be closed until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience,” read a post on the Firing Pin’s FB page.

The business shared pictures of the extensive damage to the store, including a picture of the vehicle in the business and the smashed display cases.

The Opelika gun store is also a popular shooting range and training facility.

Photo Credit: Firing Pin Facebook Page

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665.

News 3 will update you as we can.