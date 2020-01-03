SUV crashes into house on Pecan Street

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL) – An SUV ran through a stop sign, jumped a crub, clipped a telephone pole, and crashed into a house on Pecan Street early Friday morning.

Witnesses on the scene told News 3 a red Ford Explorer was driving south on Samson Street toward Pecan Street. We are told the vehicle ignored the stop sign at the intersection and careened onto Pecan, going east. That’s when the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle appeared to have struck the curb, where a tire-sized divet could be seen. The SUV then flew against the house pictured here, where it shattered brick on the front porch and collapsed part of the metal awning.

Witnesses also told News 3 they saw two people flee the scene. One appeared to be a female. The driver, witnesses said, was a male wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt. Witnesses said the man broke out a window to escape the car. The two then fled east down Pecan Street.

The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, with police on the scene by midnight. A tow truck was called and was able to right the upside-down vehicle and pull it onto the truck bed for removal.

The identity of the driver of the SUV and the passenger are unknown.

We will update this story as more details become available.