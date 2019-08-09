Sweet video celebrates precious addition to Auburn Firefighter’s Circle of Life

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn firefighter and his lovely wife are feeling a ton of pride with the birth of their precious baby girl, Emilia Kate Cosby.

Cade and Ashton Cosby are apparently Disney movie fans, a plus when you’re a parent, and re-enacted a favorite scene from Disney’s The Lion King.

In the movie, Rafiki the shaman baboon blesses Mufasa’s young son Simba, holding him high on Pride Rock for the animals to see as The Circle of Life plays in the background.

Cade did a stellar job recreating the moment. As his wife videos, Cade proudly holds up their daughter and presents her to their dog named Chief, their Donkey named Poncho and several of their neighbor’s cows. Their animal audience was quiet, but attentive and clearly impressed with the newest addition to the family and neighborhood. Of course, the opening of The Circle of Life plays in the background.

Congratulations Cosby Family on the birth of your baby girl. We can already tell you’re going to be amazing parents who share a lot of fun memories with your baby girl. Thanks for your service to the city of Auburn and sharing a feel good Friday video.