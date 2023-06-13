OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Get ready to grip and rip, as Opelika gears up for the launch of GolfSuites in 2024. This technology-driven driving range and restaurant are set to be a hole-in-one for families, promising a swinging good time for all.

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller says the area is about to experience a golfing extravaganza like never before with GolfSuites, marking its fourth location nationwide.

“We are thrilled about it. You know Opelika is a Mecca for golf anyway. A number of years ago, a Golf Digest survey ranked the Auburn-Opelika metro area as the number one destination for golf,” said Mayor Fuller.

The forthcoming GolfSuites facility boasts an impressive 6,400 square feet of indoor space, featuring a restaurant, bar, 40 hitting bays, a covered patio with a stage, a putting green, and meeting rooms for events and big game viewing. It’s a perfect setup for golf enthusiasts and novices alike to swing into action and enjoy a fantastic time. Mayor Fuller added, “Each hitting bay has a computer, and everybody enters their names. It keeps track of your ball, and when you hit certain targets, you earn points. So, you can have a little friendly competition and aim for a high score.”

Construction at The Landing in Opelika, situated across the interstate from Tiger Town, will commence shortly. This development is not just a dream come true for golf lovers but also an economic goldmine for the city. Mayor Fuller expressed his gratitude, stating, “You know, sales tax is the lifeblood of a community, and we are so glad to have GolfSuites. We welcome them to the community.”

GolfSuites is scheduled to tee off sometime next year in 2024.