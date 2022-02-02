Tacky Jack’s owner dies in weekend accident

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A well-known businessman and entrepreneur in Baldwin County has died. The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office confirms George “Buddy” Skipper was killed in an accident near the Chance community Sunday night. The CCSO and other emergency crews were dispatched to the rural community near the Monroe County line.

Skipper was the managing partner of Tacky Jack’s, a popular restaurant with multiple locations in Baldwin County. Family members tell us he purchased the first restaurant in the late 1990’s.

We’re told the accident happened at a hunting camp when a vehicle slid off the road. Officials tell WKRG News 5 someone was with Skipper at the time of the accident and went for help. When he returned the vehicle was on fire. Unfortunately, Skipper was unable to escape the blaze. Family members tell us “Buddy” was the driver of the vehicle.

Skipper was a resident of Clarke and Baldwin Counties and was known to many as “Mr. Buddy.”

