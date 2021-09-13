Taco Bell to test 30-day taco pass – here’s how it works

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 21: A Taco Bell restaurant stands along a Queens street on July 21, 2021 in New York City. The popular fast food chain is facing shortages of some key ingredients on its menu due to global supply chain disruptions that has affected everything from food delivery to the availability of automobiles. The company has apologized to customers saying they may not be able to offer all of their menu items. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Video streaming has made sitting through commercials a thing of the past for many people – could a subscription model change the game for taco lovers?

Taco Bell is now testing its own monthly service in Arizona. The Taco Lover’s Pass costs between $5 and $10 depending on location, and guarantees the holder a free, daily taco for 30 days.

The subscription runs through Taco Bell’s app, and users can buy the pass at participating locations between Sept. 9 and November 24. Then, “a secret Taco Lover’s Pass category will unlock on the app menu,” according to the company.

Customers can use the app to order from the following: Crunchy Taco, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Crunchy Supreme Taco, Soft Supreme Taco, Doritos Locos Tacos or Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme.

The taco purveyor isn’t the first chain to test out life in the so-called “subscription economy,” in which you can pay monthly for nearly anything, including children’s toys, curated wardrobe additions and even cheesecakes.

Panera offers a monthly subscription for unlimited coffee or tea – iced or hot – for $8.99. Pret A Manger is rolling out a similar service in the U.S. in September, that includes unlimited specialty drinks, for $19.99 per month.

Taco Bell’s trial started at 17 participating locations in Tucson Sept. 9 and is slated to run through November 24. No word yet on a possible expansion of the trial, which is currently running at the following locations:

9410 E. Golf Links Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85730

495 E. Wetmore Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85705

1620 W Valencia Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85746

1818 E. Speedway Blvd., Tucson, AZ, 85719

3930 East 22nd Street, Tucson, AZ, 85711

2150 W. River Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85741

6616 E Grant Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85715

10815 N Oracle Rd., Oro Valley, AZ, 85737

1111 S Wilmot Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85711

7915 N Oracle Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85704

7140 N. Thornydale Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85741

4951 S Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ, 85706

8578 East Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ, 85710

3455 E Grant Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85716

1720 W. Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ, 85745

10265 E. Old Vail Road, Tucson, AZ, 85747

1210 W. Irvington Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85714