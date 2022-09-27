TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Two children were rescued from a burning car in Talbot County on Sunday.

According to the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, Corporal/Investigator Kiyanna Johnson was on patrol when she was dispatched to a crash on Georgia Hwy 96, near mile marker 3.

When Johnson arrived to the scene of the crash, she saw the vehicle was flipped on its side and on fire.

Johnson helped get two children, a one-year-old and a six-year-old, out of the burning vehicle.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said: “Without Cpl Johnson’s persistent, proactive patrols we very easily could have had a major fatality if she had not been there to save the small children!”