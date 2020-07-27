Talbot County vehicle fire ruled arson by Insurance and Safety Fire investigators

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A vehicle fire from July 16 under investigation by the Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner has been ruled an arson. The fire burned just before 6 p.m. on July 16 on a highway near Junction City.

The 2006 Cadillac SRX was a stolen vehicle, reported to the Columbus Police Department on July 20.

“The 2006 Cadillac SRX suffered severe fire damage and was later reported stolen to the Columbus Police Department on July 20,” said Insurance Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “If you have any information on the individual or individuals responsible for this vehicle fire, I ask that you call my Fire Investigations Unit at 1- 800-282-5804.”

A reward for information on the case is offering up to $10,000, if the information leads to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist or arsonists involved. Calls are taken 24 hours a day, and callers can remain anonymous, according to DOI officials.

The Commissioner’s Fire Investigations Unit will be assisting the Junction City Fire Department, the Talbot County Sheriff’s Department, and the Columbus Police Department with the investigation.