Talbot County vehicle fire ruled arson by Insurance and Safety Fire investigators

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy Georgia DOI)

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A vehicle fire from July 16 under investigation by the Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner has been ruled an arson. The fire burned just before 6 p.m. on July 16 on a highway near Junction City.

The 2006 Cadillac SRX was a stolen vehicle, reported to the Columbus Police Department on July 20.

“The 2006 Cadillac SRX suffered severe fire damage and was later reported stolen to the Columbus Police Department on July 20,” said Insurance Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “If you have any information on the individual or individuals responsible for this vehicle fire, I ask that you call my Fire Investigations Unit at 1- 800-282-5804.”

A reward for information on the case is offering up to $10,000, if the information leads to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist or arsonists involved. Calls are taken 24 hours a day, and callers can remain anonymous, according to DOI officials.

The Commissioner’s Fire Investigations Unit will be assisting the Junction City Fire Department, the Talbot County Sheriff’s Department, and the Columbus Police Department with the investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

93° / 74°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 93° 74°

Tuesday

89° / 73°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 80% 89° 73°

Wednesday

85° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 85° 73°

Thursday

86° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 86° 73°

Friday

92° / 73°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 92° 73°

Saturday

94° / 72°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 94° 72°

Sunday

94° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 94° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

92°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
92°

93°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

94°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
94°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

91°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

76°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

81°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

83°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

84°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories