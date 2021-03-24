 

‘Talladega Nights’ child star Houston Tumlin dead at 28

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 26: Actor Grayson Russell (L) and Houston Tumlin arrive at the premiere of “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” at Mann’s Grauman Chinese Theater on July 26, 2006 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — Houston Tumlin, who starred as a child in Will Ferrell’s “Taladega Nights,” has died, according to multiple reports. He was 28.

The cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound, TMZ and the Wrap confirmed.

Tumlin is best known for playing the swear-happy 10-year-old Walker Bobby in the 2006 comedy “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.”

The film was Tumlin’s only acting credit, according to the International Movie Database.

Per TMZ, Tumlin was serving in the Army’s 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell as recently as 2015. He also reportedly worked other jobs, including repairing telephone lines.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts contact the national hotline 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 800-273-8255.

