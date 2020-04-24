Tallapoosa County man facing charges related to child pornography

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An Alexander City man is facing charges related to child pornography allegations.

An investigation conducted by the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department Investigative Unit and the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 led to the arrest of 40-year-old Benjamin David Barnes who lists a Woodland Road, Alexander City address.

“Barnes was arrested as a result of an investigation regarding the transmission of sexually explicit photos to a 13-year-old female as well as electronic solicitation of minor.As a result of this investigation, Barnes was arrested and charged with Electronic Solicitation of a Child and Transmission Obscene Material to a child by computer. Barnes was placed in the Tallapoosa County Jail with a $40,000 bond,” said Sheriff Jimmy Abbett.

The investigation is ongoing.