Tallapoosa investigators arrest two after meth lab explosion in Stillwaters community

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators say a meth lab explosion leads to the arrest of two people on various charges including Chemical Endangerment of a Child, after a loud explosion rattled the Stillwaters community in Dadeville on Sunday, August 18th.

Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force, Dadeville Police, Jackson Gap Police, Tallapoosa Sheriff’s Department and Stillwater Rescue and Fire Departments, responded to a call of a possible meth lab explosion in the Stillwaters Community.

Investigators later confirmed the meth lab explosion after processing the scene and collecting evidence.

Witnesses described the incident as a boom that was felt throughout the complex.

On August 25th at approximately 1:30am, the two individuals investigators believe are responsible for the incident were taken into custody and booked into the Tallapoosa County jail.

One of the suspects suffered severe chemical burns as a result of the blast.

Arrested and charged with: Unlawful Manufacture of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree, Chemical Endangerment of a Child, ten (10) counts of Reckless Endangerment, Illegal Purchase of Precursor Chemical and Conspiracy to Commit a Controlled Substance Crime was; Andrew Franklin, 44 yoa of Dadeville, Al.

Arrested and charged with: Unlawful Manufacture of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree, Chemical Endangerment of a Child, ten (10) counts of Reckless Endangerment, Illegal Purchase of Precursor Chemical and Conspiracy to Commit a Controlled Substance Crime was; Alura Franklin, 21 yoa of Dadeville, Al.

The investigation of the illegal manufacturing, trafficking, distribution and possession of narcotics is ongoing in Tallapoosa County.