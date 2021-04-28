Tallapoosa Sheriff searching for Attempted Murder suspect in weekend shooting

TALLAPOOSA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a Prattville, Alabama man wanted in connection to an Attempted Murder investigation after a shooting over the weekend along Frog Hollow Road in the Reeltown Community.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the Department received a call on Sunday, April 26, 2021, at approximately 4:24 PM reporting a shooting incident on Frog Hollow Road where an individual age 23 from Tallassee, Alabama had sustained a single gunshot wound and was transported to Baptist Hospital in Montgomery, Alabama,” said Sheriff Jimmy Abbett.

A warrant for Attempted Murder has been obtained by investigators for Justin Paul Melton,33, who may be living in the Wood Lane area in Prattville, Alabama.

If you have any information on where Melton may be, please contact the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department, local law enforcement, or Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.