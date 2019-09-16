Tallassee woman killed in single vehicle crash

ELMORE CO., Ala. (WRBL) – A Tallassee woman has died in a single vehicle crash in Elmore County, according to Alabama Troopers.

A single-vehicle crash at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, claimed the life of 50-year-old Pamela Hitson of Tallassee.

Hitson was killed when the 2012 Nissan Maxima she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Hitson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Elmore County 8 (Redland Road), near Willow Springs Road. Nothing further is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.

