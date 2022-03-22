AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) -A new retail destination and apartments are coming to downtown Auburn when this time next year, the Godbold Building opens with a Target on the ground floor and 32 apartments on the two floors above.

The 55-foot tall building will be located between Wright Street Parking Deck and Five Guys Hamburgers. The building was scaled down from the original design and will include additional parking in the back with walkways for easy access in and around the North College Street complex.

Godbold Building

“I am stoked. I live downtown, and it will be so nice to walk from my apartments to get groceries and walk back,” said Auburn University Student Mark Schmitz.

With fencing up that includes the Target Logo, the site is cleared and ready for vertical construction to begin.

“Our company, 129 North College Fund, is pleased to announce development plans for The Godbold Building located at 129 North College Street in Downtown Auburn. The mixed-use project will have a national retailer on the ground floor and 32 apartments homes on three floors above with sweeping views of Downtown Auburn, Toomer’s Corner, and Auburn University’s Samford Park,” said Chris Godbold.

The Godbold family has owned and operated buildings and businesses for many years in Downtown Auburn and are excited about the project.

“My wife, Jessica, and I welcomed our first child nine months ago and live on South College Street near the arboretum. She owns Therapy Boutique on Magnolia Avenue. We asked the design team to create a building that looks like it has always been at this location. The design team chose a black and white colorway with brick and granite accents to give the building a timeless aesthetic similar to old courthouses found in the center of small southern towns,” said Godbold.

Godbold says the development will improve the site and provide visitors to downtown with a new pedestrian connection between the building and parking deck.

“I am so excited; It has everything I need. I will be here every week,” said Auburn University Student Maddie Samson.

Additional details about the national retailer will be available soon.

“We expect construction to take approximately another year for completion and will start taking reservations for apartment leases near the end of this year. We have already received a lot of interest from young professionals, alumni, and students and hope to have a good mix of tenants in the building that can all enjoy our proximity to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment in Downtown Auburn,” said Godbold.

Batson Cook is the general contractor; Hydro Engineering is the civil engineer team on the project.