Tarrant police searching for trio who took 12 pack of Faygo from convenience store

TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — Tarrant police need the public’s assistance finding three suspects that allegedly committed theft at the Big Boys convenience store on Jefferson Boulevard in Tarrant.

The suspects drove a white Ford Ranger. In the early hours of Thursday morning, the males tied a chain from the Ford Ranger to the front door of the business. The suspects then pulled the door off the hinges using the truck.

One of the suspects then entered the store and obtained a 12 pack of Faygo sodas. The suspect exited the store with the sodas, committing theft.

Tarrant police ask that if anyone has information on the suspects in this case, they are asked to contact police at 205-849-2811.

You can view the Tarrant Police Department social media post below:

LATEST POSTS