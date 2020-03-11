TBI: Remains found March 6 confirmed to be 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials announced Wednesday evening that the remains found on March 6 have been confirmed as the remains of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

The tweet from TBI said, “WATCH: We have a sad update to pass along in our ongoing search for answers in the death of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell. Remains found on Friday evening have been confirmed to be those of the little girl.”

Recent Updates

