TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — On Monday, around 11:25 p.m. Talbot County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black-colored truck.

According to TCSO, the vehicle was pulled onto the side of Woodland Highway’s roadway. A patrol deputy witnessed two individuals run towards the vehicle and drive without the headlights turned on.

The patrol deputy attempted to initiate the traffic stop on Highway 36 West. TCSO says while speaking with the driver; the deputy received three dispatches about shootings that occurred “within a matter of seconds of one another.”

The deputy put the address of where the shootings reportedly occurred, and it was the exact location where he saw the two individuals prior drive off on the vehicle without headlights turned on.

The deputy immediately requested backup, and after additional help arrived, the TCSO deputy commanded the vehicle’s driver to exit the truck. Instead, TCSO said the driver “sped off.”

The pursuit lasted until the driver reached Harris County. TCSO says the driver stopped 3 miles west of Waverly Hall. Authorities took both the driver and passenger of the vehicle into custody.

TCSO Investigators were later notified and investigated the scene of the pursuit. Following the investigation, law enforcement recovered the items listed that TCSO says were thrown from the window during the pursuit:

Glock 17 9mm

Glock 21 .45 cal

Draco Ak-47

Investigators also recovered shell casings from shooting locations.

TCSO arrested and charged both Jaylen Leonard and Jarvis Snelling with the following:

Leonard –

Aggravated Assault (four counts)

Criminal Damage to property 1st degree (two counts)

Reckless Conduct (two counts)

Discharging a firearm on public Highway (two counts)

Jarvis Snelling –