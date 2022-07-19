COLUMBUS, Ga, (WRBL) — Episode 59 of The Chuck Williams Show features CSU Interim President, Dr. John Fuchko III



Dr. Fuchko took over July 1 as the interim president of Columbus State University. He sits down for this episode of The Chuck Williams Show to talk about his responsibilities in the interim role.



The wide-ranging discussion touches on his family — he and his wife have 12 children — and his career.

He also discusses how he will approach some difficult financial decisions he will have to make at CSU.

Twitter: ChuckWilliams

Instagram: ChuckWilliams0999

Catch The Chuck Williams Show live every Tuesday at 7/6 central. Watch Last Week’s Episode here.