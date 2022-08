Chuck Williams’ podcast tonight features longtime Georgia Congressman Sanford Bishop.

The 30-year incumbent is facing a challenge from Thomasville Republican Chris West…

Listen to this Compelling story.

Twitter: ChuckWilliams

Instagram: ChuckWilliams0999

Catch The Chuck Williams Show live every Tuesday at 7/6 central. Watch Last Week’s Episode here Ep. 61: Paige Swift and Mason Hargrove | WRBL