Teachers in Phenix City and Russell County receive COVID-19 Vaccine

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL)– Teachers in Phenix City School District and Russell County School District have moved into the 1B category to receive the COVID-19 Vaccine.

Dr. Ritu Chandra of Fort Mitchell Clinic provided 200 vaccines for educators in Russell County and Phenix City school systems. She contacted the superintendents for each school district to let them know that teachers in Alabama have been moved to the 1B category.

Shortly after informing the superintendents, teachers began emailing the clinic letting them know they would like to receive the vaccine. The clinic obtained over 100 emails from teachers.

The clinic acquired the COVID-19 vaccine four days ago, but the clinic didn’t have enough notice from that state that they would receive the vaccine so soon. After getting the vaccine, Dr. Chandra and her team began working on their rollout plan. The clinic has been extremely diligent in following CDC guidelines.

“I actually made a phone call to the Phenix City school superintendent and Russell County School’s superintendent today and they were both were ecstatic because there are so many frontline teachers who have been wanting to get the vaccine. So, that’s why you probably see a lot of teachers in our office today,” Dr. Chandra said.

Even though the clinic is offering 200 vaccines for teachers, they are still keeping senior citizens in mind and plan on having plenty of vaccines available for them as well. The clinic initially obtained 400 vaccines, they’re trying to be fair in distributing the vaccine to teachers and the elderly.

Sunny Flowers, a teacher from Russell County Schools, says she is glad Dr. Chandra thought of them.

“I was so relieved, I’ve been waiting to receive this vaccine to feel safe in going into the building and being around the kids. I miss it, I miss interaction and I feel a lot better about it since I’m able to receive this vaccine today,”

Mayor Eddie Lowe of Phenix City was also in attendance to receive his COVID-19. The Mayor is hoping by receiving the vaccine that it will influence citizens in Phenix City to take the vaccine. Though, Mayor Lowe is less than fond needles he put on a brave face for his community.

“I am a little shy of needles but the process was very easy, very user-friendly so I’m thankful to have had this opportunity. To basically just show people that this is the right thing to do,” The mayor said.

Mayor Lowe knew that he wanted to take that shot and part of being in a leadership position means having a sacrificial spirit and willingness to give of yourself for the sake of the whole community. The Mayor is hoping by receiving the vaccine that it will convince those in the community to do the right thing.

“It’s important that 80% of our community do the right thing, as far as this vaccination. That includes Black, white, Latino, everybody,” said Mayor Lowe.

The Fort Mitchell Clinic is hoping to obtain 100 more vaccines to distribute to teachers in the Russell County School District and the Phenix City School District.