Tech, security focus of World Trade Center complex 20 years later

The World Trade Center has always been one of the most well known places on the planet. The terror attacks of Sept. 11 changed so many people’s lives and altered the soul of the city and country, but it also changed how things work and move in Lower Manhattan.

Steve Plate is the chief of major capital projects for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

“It truly was a labor of love for people working to accomplish this miracle that we call World Trade Center,” he said of the new complex downtown.

He worked on rebuilding projects, including the Oculus. The structure connects a dozen transit lines, serves as commercial space, and also is meant to make a statement.

He says it has always been cutting edge and best in class, from security to technology.

“Wi-fi didn’t exist when we started, cell phones, LED. We transform it as we build it to today’s technology,” he said