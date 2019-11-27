Technology companies and retailers lead stocks Tuesday

NEW YORK (AP) – Technology companies and retailers led stocks modestly higher on Wall Street, adding to the market’s solid start to the week.

The latest gains were enough to leave major indexes at record highs for the second day in a row.

Investors were encouraged by more signs that the U.S. and China are making progress toward ending their costly trade war.

Dick’s Sporting Goods jumped after releasing earnings that soared past analysts’ forecasts.

The S&P rose 6 points, or 0.2%, to 3,140. The Dow added 55 points, or 0.2%, to 28,121. The Nasdaq rose 15 points, or 0.2%, to 8,647. Bond prices rose.