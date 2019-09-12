Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Consumer Alerts
Entertainment
Top Stories
50-year-old Myrtle Beach man charged with indecent exposure, assault at high school
Top Stories
Lumberton police make arrests in homicide investigation
MBFD adds new helmet camera technology
Suspect in Red Springs shooting was out on bond for murder charge
‘Number neighbor’ challenge leads to rape, officials in Sanpete County say
Live!
Watch Live
News 3 Now
News Bytes
Video
Digital Exclusive Videos
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
SEC Sports
Alabama Sports
Georgia Sports
Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
Athletes Of The Week: Callaway Cavaliers
Top Stories
News 3 PrepZone Preview: Week 4
CSU’s Tatiana Wayne Signs Pro Contract
Carver Looks To Start Fast
Hall of Fame announces 122 nominees for class of 2020
Community
Community News
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
Kia in the Classroom
Golden Apple
Yard Sales
Hispanic Heritage Month
Russell County Schools
Top Stories
Omega Psi Phi will hold its state meeting in Columbus
Top Stories
Free prostate screenings offered Saturday in Columbus
CPD and DFCS are asking the public for help finding missing teen
Opelika Police: Missing teen located and is safe
Jordan High Teacher Awarded Kinetic Golden Apple
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Top Stories
American Cancer Society’s Boat Poker Run at Lake Harding
Our Kitchen
Contests
PRO FOOTBALL CHALLENGE
BACK 2 SCHOOL GAS GIVEAWAY
COLLEGE GAMEDAY PICKEM
MEL ROBBINS SWEEPSTAKES
Search
Search
Search
Technology
MBFD adds new helmet camera technology
Recent Updates
Omega Psi Phi will hold its state meeting in Columbus
Alabama’s Department of Education revamping website
Study: Hearing aids could offer health benefits beyond your ears
Rain chances increase this weekend.
Alabama now a leader in automobile production
Free prostate screenings offered Saturday in Columbus
TSA grilled by lawmakers on airport security
Ossoff says he’s ready for the challenge of Senate bid
Staying hot until this weekend.
Trending Stories
Body found near Alabama Power warehouse in Valley identified
Kia Motors produced their 3 millionth vehicle in the U.S. at their West Point plant
UPDATE: Missing 3-year-old boy found in Meriwether County
Fort Benning reportedly to be new home of ICE training facility
Alabama now a leader in automobile production
Don't Miss
Phoebe Sumter looking to keep men “Healthy Head to Toe”
Looking for a spare garbage truck, maybe a bike? City surplus auction this weekend
Omega Psi Phi will hold its state meeting in Columbus
Alabama’s Department of Education revamping website
Study: Hearing aids could offer health benefits beyond your ears
Alabama now a leader in automobile production
Free prostate screenings offered Saturday in Columbus
Trending Stories
Body found near Alabama Power warehouse in Valley identified
Kia Motors produced their 3 millionth vehicle in the U.S. at their West Point plant
UPDATE: Missing 3-year-old boy found in Meriwether County
Fort Benning reportedly to be new home of ICE training facility
Alabama now a leader in automobile production
Tweets by wrblnews3