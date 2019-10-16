Apple to launch smaller less expensive iPhone

(CNN)–Apple typically launches its new flagship iPhones every September. But in 2020, it may throw a wrench in that pattern with a new, cheaper iPhone launching in the spring.

The California-based tech giant is expected to launch a new version of its smaller, less expensive iPhone SE for the first time since 2016, according to reports from TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Nikkei Asian Review. Such a launch would give Apple more room to compete with Android phone makers like Samsung and Google, both of which offer inexpensive alternatives to their pricey flagships.

Here’s a look at everything we know about the second-generation iPhone SE so far based on these reports.

Apple will likely debut its new iPhone SE in the first half of next year.

Kuo, who has a noteworthy reputation when it comes to reporting on unreleased Apple products, said in a recent note that the phone will be released in the first quarter of 2020, according to 9to5Mac. Previously, a report from Japanese newspaper Nikkei Asian Review also said Apple would release a new low-cost iPhone in spring 2020.

Apple usually reveals its new iPhones in the fall, but it’s not unusual for the company to launch other new products in the spring timeframe. In March, for example, it launched a new pair of AirPods and new iPads.

While the original iPhone SE looked like the iPhone 5S, the next version will reportedly bear resemblance to the iPhone 8.

That’s according to Kuo, who said as much in two recent notes reported by 9to5Mac. Nikkei Asian Review also reported that Apple’s cheaper new iPhone would have a 4.7-inch display just like the iPhone 8, which Apple currently sells for $450.

If the iPhone SE 2 is largely based on the iPhone 8, that means it will likely retain the home button and may only have one single rear camera.

The iPhone SE will run on the A13 Bionic chip that powers Apple’s latest smartphones, according to Kuo. That lines up with Nikkei Asian Review’s report from September, which said that the low-cost phone will run on most of the same components as Apple’s new iPhones.

It’s also not surprising considering the iPhone SE from 2016 was powered by the same A9 chip found inside the iPhone 6S.

Apple’s new iPhone SE will cost $400, according to Kuo, making it roughly $600 cheaper than the $1,000 iPhone 11 Pro and $300 less expensive than the $700 iPhone 11.

That pricing would also put the iPhone SE 2 on par with Google’s $400 Pixel 3a and the iPhone 8, which Apple currently sells for $450.