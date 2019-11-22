Auburn University hosts a discussion about cyber security

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn University hosted a discussion about how to ensure cyber security. The National Cyber Moonshot Workshop was a two-day event that brought people from all over the world to talk about cyber framework security.

Undergraduate and graduate students who attended the workshop learned about preventing cyber attacks at home and at work.

Peter Altabef was one of the speakers at the Moonshot Workshop. He said having a conversation about cyber security helps to prevent cyber attacks that target personal information, as well as those that target groups and professional organizations.

“You need to know your data is gonna be protected and your identity is going to be protected. So, that’s part of it. Part of it is human behavior. So, we’re actually looking and talking to psychologists around the world saying ‘Okay, so how do we get people to really not only appreciate the importance of what we’re doing but to actually want to help,'” said Altabef.

Altabef said the workshop was centered around one of six categories they use to discuss cyber security.

The six individual pillar concepts that are core to the effort: technology, behavior, education, ecosystem, privacy and policy. During this workshop they focused on the ecosystem pillar.

He also says they plan to take the workshop to other universities to hold discussions about the other five categories.