 

Central Florida lands hub for Jetsons-like ‘flying cars’

Technology

by: Nexstar Media Wire and The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: Lilium)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The nation’s first regional hub for “flying cars” is being built in central Florida, and once completed in five years, the vehicles will be able to take passengers from Orlando to Tampa in a half hour.

The Tavistock Development Corp. said Wednesday it was constructing a Jetsons-like aviation facility in Orlando’s Lake Nona area. Tavistock built the mixed-use planned community.

Lake Nona already is home to several medical and research facilities.

The aircraft will be supplied by Lilium, a Germany-based aviation company that manufactures the industry’s only five-passenger “electric vertical takeoff and landing” aircraft.  

Lilium Jets can travel up to 185 miles on a one-hour charge.

