(Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

KSNF/KODE — Few people are going to have a worse Valentine’s Day than Internet Explorer. Microsoft is officially cutting ties with the iconic web relic for good today.

According to an official company announcement, an Edge browser update will be issued on February 14th to permanently disable the browser, and bring all PCs into the “newer Edge fold.”

However, Internet Explorer’s desktop icons will remain as is for the time being. This is likely a way to ease Internet Explorer loyalists into the Edge era before getting rid of the icon sometime in the near future.

For some time now, Internet Explorer has lagged far behind, but still, it’s hard not to shed a “digital tear” for one of the first gateways into the modern online world.