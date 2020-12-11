 

Drone crashes into Allegiant Stadium panel, causes $10,000 in damage

Technology

by: Lucas Wright and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) Las Vegas Police are searching for a suspect after a drone reportedly crashed into Allegiant Stadium last month. The incident happened on the afternoon of November 21.

According to police report obtained by KLAS, security officers called police to the scene after the drone crashed into a panel about 80-100 feet above the ground. The assistant manager of security told police the damage was estimated to be between $5,000-$8,000, but the value of the damage has since been listed at $10,000 on the police report.

Security footage revealed the suspect was seen speaking with security at one point. Security officers told police the man was requesting the drone back after it was seized following the crash.

After staff refused to return the drone, the man fled in a black BMW X3 in an unknown direction. That vehicle was later found to be a rental, which was returned to Hertz rental company.

The man faces several charges, including destruction of property and unlawful operation of a drone.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

68° / 51°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 68° 51°

Saturday

71° / 57°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 71° 57°

Sunday

69° / 54°
Showers
Showers 50% 69° 54°

Monday

59° / 43°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 60% 59° 43°

Tuesday

56° / 44°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 56° 44°

Wednesday

56° / 33°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 56° 33°

Thursday

55° / 32°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 55° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

68°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

66°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

62°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

59°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

57°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

55°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

54°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
54°

53°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
53°

53°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
53°

53°

1 AM
Cloudy
0%
53°

52°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
52°

52°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
52°

52°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
52°

52°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
52°

52°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
52°

52°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
52°

51°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
51°

55°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
55°

58°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
58°

61°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
61°

65°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

67°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

69°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories