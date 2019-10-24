Facebook CEO questioned by lawmakers on digital currency

Technology
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during a congressional hearing on Oct. 23, 2019.

WASHINGTON (AP)–Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg endured hours of prickly questioning from lawmakers as he defended the company’s new globally ambitious project to create a digital currency while also dealing with widening scrutiny from U.S. regulators.

The House Financial Services Committee immediate focus was the project for the currency, to be called Libra. Zuckerberg took pains to reassure lawmakers that his company won’t move forward with Libra without explicit approval from all U.S. financial regulators.

