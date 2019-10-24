Google says it achieved breakthrough in quantum computing

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Google says it has achieved a breakthrough in blazingly fast quantum computing.
Google says it developed an experimental processor that took just minutes to complete a calculation that would take the world’s best supercomputer thousands of years. Big tech companies including Microsoft, IBM and Intel are avidly pursuing quantum computing, for vastly sped-up information processing.
While conventional computing relies on bits, or pieces of data that bear either a one or zero, quantum computing employs quantum bits, or qubits, that contain values of one and zero simultaneously.