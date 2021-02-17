 

Is Microsoft Teams down for you?

Technology

by: Addy Bink,

Posted: / Updated:

FILE PHOTO: The Microsoft sign is shown on top of the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., Oct. 19,2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(KTVX) – Experiencing problems with Microsoft Teams? You are not alone.

Users have been reporting problems with part of the Office 365 package.

According to downdetector.com, reports began coming in around 9 a.m. regarding problems. The most reported problems are server connection issues and trouble logging in.

Microsoft 365 tweeted an update saying, “We’re investigating an issue in which users located in North America may be experiencing delays when receiving chat messages within Microsoft Teams.”

About 15 minutes later, they tweeted again, saying, “We’ve determined that Teams live events may also be impacted by this issue, and we’ve confirmed that users located in South America may also experience impact.”

This comes as many across the nation are working from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread inclement weather.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

57° / 47°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 57° 47°

Thursday

56° / 39°
Light Rain
Light Rain 67% 56° 39°

Friday

50° / 28°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 12% 50° 28°

Saturday

54° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 54° 30°

Sunday

59° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 59° 43°

Monday

61° / 36°
Showers
Showers 42% 61° 36°

Tuesday

62° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 14% 62° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

3 PM
Sunny
2%
54°

56°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
56°

56°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
56°

53°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
53°

50°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
50°

49°

8 PM
Cloudy
12%
49°

49°

9 PM
Few Showers
38%
49°

49°

10 PM
Showers
51%
49°

48°

11 PM
Light Rain
65%
48°

48°

12 AM
Rain
74%
48°

48°

1 AM
Rain
90%
48°

49°

2 AM
Rain
92%
49°

50°

3 AM
Rain
89%
50°

50°

4 AM
Rain
83%
50°

50°

5 AM
Rain
82%
50°

50°

6 AM
Rain
83%
50°

50°

7 AM
Light Rain
67%
50°

50°

8 AM
Light Rain
61%
50°

50°

9 AM
Showers
50%
50°

51°

10 AM
Showers
54%
51°

53°

11 AM
Light Rain
62%
53°

55°

12 PM
Light Rain
61%
55°

55°

1 PM
Light Rain
65%
55°

55°

2 PM
Showers
59%
55°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories